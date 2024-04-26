Many workers trapped as building collapses in Kano

A building has reportedly collapsed in Kano State on Friday and an unknown number of workers have been trapped in the building Daily Trust reports.

The building is located in the Kuntau area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

At least, 11 persons are trapped under the rubble, sources disclosed to Daily Trust.

Rescue operations are currently ongoing while some corpses have been recovered. Two persons were rescued to have been rushed to the hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.