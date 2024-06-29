UTME: JAMB releases 2024 supplementary results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates, who participated in the supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between June 21 and June 22.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by the board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB said the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who were unable to be biometrically verified during the main 2024 UTME.

Similarly, the board said the other category of candidates were those suspected to have been involved in examination malpractices during the main UTME but who were given a second chance to sit the examination.

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security measures put in place by the board to preclude any instance of examination infractions.

“As such, some nefarious characters, who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution,” the board said.

The board said it will continue to ensure that no candidate benefits from any acts of infractions through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology before, during and after its examinations.

JAMB, therefore, urged candidates to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularities during their examinations.

The board also urged candidates to desist from soliciting score upgrades from fraudsters or engage in the mutilation of their result sheets while trying to generate fake result sheets with higher scores.

JAMB advised candidates to check their supplementary UTME results by sending UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019 through the same phone number they had used to generate their profile codes at the start of registration.