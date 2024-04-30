UTME 2024 breakdown: Only 27% of 1,904,189 who sat for JAMB scored above 200

By Joy Jimoh

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) earlier released its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results showing barely a quarter of the total candidates scored above 200.

Statistics shows that out of 1,904,189 candidates who sat for the exams, 1,402,490 (73.7%) students scored below 200.

The statistics also showed that results of 64,624 candidates were withheld.

“The Board is today releasing the results of 1,842,464 candidates. 64,624 results are under investigation for verification, procedural investigation of candidates, centre-based investigation and alleged examination misconduct,” the examination body said.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar gave statistics on Monday at a press conference n its headquarters in Bwari.

The registrar disclosed that 2,896 candidates are under investigations for Verification, 4,594 are under investigations for Procedural Investigation and 57,056 are under Centre Based Investigation, in 18 Centres: Edo; 12, Akwa Ibom; 3, Delta; 2 and Kwara 1. 78 are under investigations for Alleged Examination Misconduct.

Oloyede also disclosed that the Board, at the moment, examines nine foreign centres namely: Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Buea, Cameroon; Cotonou, Republic of Benin; London, United Kingdom; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Johannesburg, South Africa.

More females and PLWD enrolled this year

The registrar disclosed that enrollment of females witnessed a significant uptick, with over 1 million girls registering for the exams. Moreover, there was also a 36.2% increase in the enrollment of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

Below is a table of the statistics