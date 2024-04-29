JAMB releases UTME results, 0.4% candidates scores above 300

By Joy Jimoh

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results with 8,401 (0.4%) candidates scoring above 300

This was disclosed at a press conference on the release of the 2024 UTME held on Monday in Abuja.

Ishaq Oluyede, registrar, JAMB, disclosed that a total of 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination, representing 24.7 per cent higher than the figure for the year 2023.

Out of a total of 1,989,668 registered candidates, 80, 810 were however absent. A total of 1, 904, 189 sat for the UTME within the six days of the examination.

The Board released the results of 1, 842,464 candidates, disclosing that 64, 624 results are under investigation for several reasons.

The registrar disclosed that enrollment of females witnessed a significant uptick, with over 1 million girls registering for the exams. Moreover, there was also a 36.2% increase in the enrollment of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

In the results released, 8401 candidates scored above 300, 77,070 candidates scored 250 and above, 439,974 scored 200 and above, 1,402,490 scored below 200

This shows that 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above.

He also disclosed that only 25 out of 9,156 sessions experienced disruptions, affecting a mere 150 sessions in 95 centers.

Oluyede noted that of the 774 centers utilized, only one failed to meet the stringent criteria, highlighting JAMB’s commitment to quality assurance.

The board however said it was withholding the name(s) of the best performing candidates.