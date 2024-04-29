How to check your UTME results

By Joy Jimoh

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and advised candidates to check their results on their phone

Candidates are advised to use the phone numbers they used to register to text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019.

Here is a step by step procedure to check your results

1. Text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019

The following are the responses to be expected hence,

2. A candidate with a result will receive the message:

“Dear “Candidate X”, your result is as follows (and the details will be provided).”

Those being processed and those absent would receive “under processing” and “absent” respectively.

3. Those under investigation would receive verification investigation

Under Investigation (A)

Under Investigation (B)

Alleged Infraction

The way forward for admissions: the procedure for the new channels for acceptance by candidates

You will recall the current methods of accepting or rejecting admissions which are:

1. Acceptance by login to the candidate’s profile on any internet connection

2. Acceptance through accredited CBT centres on the candidate’s profile

3. Acceptance through the CAPS Android Mobile App.

However, JAMB has changed the method due to abuse of the process by some centers, institutions and candidates

The new method for accepting or rejecting admissions will be:

1. Either a candidate sends ACCEPT/REJECT on his dedicated phone line to 55019/66019; or

2. A candidate accepts or rejects any admission offer (programme change inclusive) with his/her fingerprint (biometric) at an accredited CBT centre or at any JAMB Office.