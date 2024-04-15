Beware of fake sites, Police, JAMB warn candidates

By Ojochenemi Onje

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has alerted the public to the ongoing printing of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Notification Slip, cautioning against the proliferation of fake websites aimed at deceiving candidates.

In a joint statement, JAMB and the NPF raised concern over the growing emergence of fraudulent websites designed to mislead candidates participating in the UTME.

“These fake platforms lure unsuspecting candidates into providing personal information, which is then exploited for malicious purposes”, the statement said.

Expressing condemnation for these nefarious activities, both organisations emphasised their commitment to safeguarding the interests of candidates and upholding the integrity of the examination process.

They urged candidates to print their UTME Notification Slips exclusively from the board’s official website, www.jamb.gov.ng, or visit any of the accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

Highlighting the awareness efforts, officials underscored their familiarity with the tactics employed by fraudsters during assessment and admission exercises.

They reiterated the importance of candidates accessing reliable information to avoid missing out on the forthcoming exams.

Candidates were reminded to print their UTME Notification Slips before the specified deadline to access essential examination details.

Any website other than www.jamb.gov.ng offering UTME slip printing services was deemed fraudulent, with a stern warning against accessing such platforms.

The authorities further cautioned against sites offering ‘live’ questions and answers, emphasising their falsity and prohibition.

The 2024 UTME schedule, commencing on April 19 and concluding on April 29, was reiterated, with a call for collective efforts from parents, guardians, and the public to promote integrity and adherence to established guidelines.

JAMB’s collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) to combat online scams was highlighted, ensuring a seamless response to cyber-related crimes.

Olukayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police has instructed the NPF-NCCC to pursue and prosecute scammers engaged in cybercrimes, affirming a zero-tolerance stance against fraudulent activities.

As the 2024 UTME draws near, JAMB and the Nigeria Police Force urge vigilance against fake websites and pledge unwavering commitment to a fair and transparent examination process.

They call upon stakeholders to join forces in fostering integrity and deterring fraudulent practices, thereby nurturing a generation of ethical leaders.