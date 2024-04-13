JAMB, Police warn candidates against fake 2024 UTME slip printing websites

As candidates gear up for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) kicking off on April 19, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) issued a stern warning against using fake websites for printing UTME notification slips.

The joint warning came during a press conference held in Abuja on Saturday. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlighted the rise of fraudulent websites designed to mislead candidates. These fake platforms, according to Adejobi, trick unsuspecting candidates into divulging personal information, including registration numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers, which are then exploited for malicious purposes.

“JAMB and the NPF strongly condemn these fraudulent activities,” Adejobi declared. “We reiterate our commitment to safeguarding candidate interests and upholding the integrity of the UTME process.”

The official press release emphasized the importance of using the designated JAMB website, for printing UTME notification slips. Candidates have the option to print the slips from the comfort of their homes or visit any of the over 700 accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers nationwide.

Adejobi emphasized the NPF’s awareness of these fraudulent tactics, particularly during exam seasons. Both JAMB and the NPF are actively working to educate candidates and the public about these deceptive practices.

“Candidates who visit these fake websites risk receiving unreliable information and potentially missing the exams,” Adejobi cautioned. The deadline to print UTME notification slips is Friday, April 19, 2024. This slip contains vital exam details.

The press conference also addressed the issue of websites offering so-called “live” UTME questions and answers. The NPF emphasized that such materials are false and accessing them is strictly prohibited.

JAMB is actively collaborating with the NPF National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) to effectively address online exam-related scams. Candidates and the public were assured of the NPF’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent UTME process.

The Inspector-General of Police has reportedly directed the NPF-NCCC to apprehend online scammers and fraudsters who create phishing sites and engage in cyber-related crimes.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, reaffirmed the Board’s dedication to its role in conducting a smooth UTME. He urged candidates to disregard unsolicited messages, recognizing them as potential scams designed to exploit them financially.

The 2024 UTME officially commences on Friday, April 19, and concludes on Monday, April 29, 2024.