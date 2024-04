Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, has announced the release of the UTME results at a press conference held at JMAB headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja on Monday.

The examination which began on Friday, April 19 ended on Monday, April 29 2024,.

Oloyede had earlier announced that over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the 2024 UTME in 118 towns and over 700 centres across the country.