US confers Legion of Merit award on Nigeria’s Air Vice Marshall

The United States has conferred the award of Legion of Merit on Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Aminu Yakubu of the Nigerian Air Force.

The US Embassy in a statement said the award was in honour of Yabuku’s exceptional meritorious service as Nigerian Defense and Air Attaché to the United States.

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, presented the Legion of Merit awarded by the 27th United States Secretary of Defense.

“During Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s tenure as Defense Attaché, he greatly improved Nigeria – U.S. military relations, resulting in increased U.S. support to Nigeria in the fight against violent extremism,” the statement stated.

“Air Vice Marshal Yakubu also coordinated with various U.S. government agencies for the first visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States, as well as the first-ever visit of a Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff to the US Africa Command in Germany.

“Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s advocacy and leadership were instrumental in the acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft being inducted on August 31 by the Nigerian Air Force.

His superior effort, outstanding leadership, and personal initiative reflect great credit upon himself, the Nigerian Air Force, and his country”.

The Legion of Merit award is described as one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious awards honouring outstanding service and achievement. The Legion of Merit medal was authorized by Congress in 1942 to award members of the Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service.