Government postpones Nigeria@60 Awards

The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria@60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony billed for Friday, September 3, 2021.

Minister of industry, trade and investment, Adeniyi Adebayo announced this in a statement signed by his media aide Ifedayo Sayo on Sunday .

The minister said a new date would be communicated to members of the public but did not disclose the reason for the postponement.

Read also: Nigeria: Still On The Best Way Forward

According to the statement, the award ceremony is planned as part of the Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s Independence and was designed to honour 60 notable Nigerians who have made an impact in the country.

The special award ceremony is being put together by the ownership subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm; Say It Loud Limited under the chairmanship of the minister of industry, trade and investment