Unilever Nigeria begins hybrid working structure

After working from home for 19 months, Unilever Nigeria has officially reopened its head office for employees under the new hybrid structure that allows working in the physical office twice a week with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.

Welcoming employees back to the physical office, the managing director, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz expressed delight at being able to connect to colleagues face to face. He thanked them for their dedication while working from home in the past 19 months for the head office employees, and the front-line workers at the factories and in the field.

“You have all demonstrated resilience through challenging times and shown commitment to Unilever that has kept us together as one big happy family. Now that we are back, it is important to keep observing all COVID safety protocols on site and off-site,” he said.

Speaking at the reopening of Unilever Nigeria head office, the permanent secretary, Lagos State ministry of health, Segun Ogboye, commended Unilever Nigeria for putting its people first with strict observance of COVID safety measures on site.

He added that Lagos State government was in support of businesses returning to physical offices within the stipulated COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the sustenance of livelihoods of individuals and families. This is one way of keeping the economy going and supporting people.

Ogboye further added that it was important to get vaccinated. “It is the surest way to guarantee the safety of lives,” he said.

Under the hybrid working structure, Unilever employees are allowed to work at the physical office twice a week while they continue working from home other days. Unilever Nigeria has been a champion of health and hygiene through its products to ensure the safety of lives and livelihoods.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company operated an agile working structure that allows employees flexible working arrangements of choosing where to work. The agile working principles emphasise productivity and creativity at work irrespective of location.