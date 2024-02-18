Umahi to meet BUA, Dangote, Lafarge, other cement makers over price hike Monday

Nigerian government through works Minister Sen David Umahi has summoned Cement Manufactures in the country to a meeting following the hike in price of the product.

The meeting with the Minister will look into the challenges that lead to the latest hike in price. The meeting is scheduled for Monday February 19, 2024 at the Federal Ministry of Works, Mabushi-Abuja, 1 pm .

Read also: Homelessness, job losses loom as cement price nears N15,000/bag

Those invited to the urgent meeting include Dangote Plc, BUA Plc, Larfarge and other manufacturers.

According to Uchenna Orji, the special Aladviser (media) to the minister, Umahi was “Worried by the escalating cost of cement despite huge patronage by road and housing contractors to cement manufacturers.”

“It is common knowledge that the manufacturers have their challenges, which we shall look into, but from our findings, the disparity between ex-factory price and the market price is wide. We therefore need to look into the situation and other issues with a view to finding a common front,” Orji quoted Umahi as saying.