UK Royal Navy warship arrives in Lagos to lift marine security

The United Kingdom Royal Navy warship named HMS Trent recently deployed to the Gulf of Guinea waters to help countries in the West African region secure their maritime domain, has arrived in Lagos Port.

The ship, which is on three-month deployment to the Gulf of Guinea, arrived in Lagos with a contingent of Royal Marines from 42 Commando as the first port of call in the West African region, and the second port since leaving Gibraltar earlier in October.

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, who welcomed the ship at a reception on Saturday 23 October 2021, said Nigeria’s security and prosperity matter to the UK.

According to him, the arrival of the Royal Navy shows that the UK is a committed partner for Nigeria and the wider West African region.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian authorities to address illegal activity; improve maritime security; counter-piracy and tackle the illegal wildlife trade. To do this, we will draw on the experience we have and multi-agency co-operation in the UK to promote peace, development, and prosperity,” Llewellyn-Jones said.

Information from UK High Commission in Nigeria stated that the ship’s company of HMS Trent has a packed schedule of events, including different capability demonstrations and training, with 42 Commando delivering specific Vessel Boarding, Search, and Seizure training to the Nigerian Navy.

In addition, members of the ship’s company will also step ashore with a charity beach clean as well as attend the Maritime Security Conference at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

Thomas Knott, HMS Trent’s Commanding Officer, said that piracy, narcotics, and broader criminal activities in this region demand that Royal Navy Sailors and Royal Marine Commando Force are always ready to respond, from Boarding Operations through to lifesaving assistance at sea.

“As Trent made her way to the Gulf of Guinea waters, my crew honed their skills in Maritime Security Operations and commenced counter illicit activity patrols,” Knott said.

BusinessDay understands that boarding exercises are vital integration training for the newly embarked Royal Marines, who joined at the start of HMS Trent’s patrol of the Gulf of Guinea.

Also, 42 Commando will perform a key role as part of the ship’s company of HMS Trent, training partner forces across the region and helping to develop their capabilities.

The three-month deployment will see the ship travel around the Gulf of Guinea, visiting countries including Ghana, Senegal, and The Gambia.

Alongside their commitments to conduct joint exercises and train with partners in the region, HMS Trent will also conduct maritime security patrols and promote the UK’s position as co-president at the G7++ Friends of Gulf of Guinea conference in November.