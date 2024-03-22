Ugandan President, Museveni, makes son military chief 

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, has promoted his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to head the country’s military forces.

The 48-year-old’s promotion comes on the heels of a major cabinet reshuffle in which five ministers were sacked.

Museveni, 79, who has been in power for the past 38 years has denied speculation that he is grooming his only son as his successor, especially as Uganda’s general election is scheduled for early 2026.

Kainerugaba has recently been holding rallies, mobilising support around the country, which has drawn criticism in some quarters.

Known as a controversial figure, the now military head has become increasingly involved in the political arena, in breach of the protocols.

In 2022 his father sacked him as commander of the army’s land forces after he made threats on Twitter, now known as X, to invade neighbouring Kenya.

President Museveni also issued an apology to Kenya’s leader and asked Kenyans for “forgiveness” on behalf of his son.

Despite his offending tweet, he was promoted to a general and retained as his father’s adviser.

He now replaces Wilson Mbadi as head of the country’s defence forces – his predecessor moving to head the trade ministry.

Meanwhile, two of Kainerugaba’s closest advisers have also been named as ministers in the reshuffle.