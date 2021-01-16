Museveni wins Uganda disputed presidential poll

President Yoweri Museveni has been announced as the winner of Uganda’s presidential election to continue his 35-year rule.

This is just as his main rival rival, Bobi Wine alleged fraud and urged citizens to reject the election result.

Museveni secured 5.85 million votes, or 58.64 percent, of the total votes cast, while main opposition candidate Wine won 3.48 million votes or 34.83 percent, the electoral commission chairman Simon Mugenyi said in a televised news conference on Saturday.

With voter’s turnout estimated to be 52 percent, Museveni would have spend 40 years in office when his tenure expires.

In an address to the nation, Museveni dismissed the allegations of fraud and said Thursday’s polls may turn out to be the free and fair election in Uganda’s history.

The results were announced as Bobi Wine was under heavy guard at his home on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala, with his party saying he was under house arrest, while the government it was merely providing him with security.