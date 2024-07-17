Kenyan man nabbed for killing 42 women

Since 2022, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha killed 42 women including his wife and dumped their bodies in a quarry not far from his residence. He was arrested by the police on Monday following the recent discovery of nine mutilated bodies at an abandoned quarry in Nairobi.

The court has said the suspect could be held for a month, pending further investigations. Khalusha was arrested at a bar early on Monday morning as he was watching the Euro 2024 football final between Spain and England.

He then led officers to his house near the crime scene where 10 phones, a laptop, identity cards and personal female clothing were found, police said.

Since Friday, police have cordoned off the dumpsite, the Mukuru quarry, where the bodies were found in various stages of decomposition. The victims were aged between 18 and 30 and were all killed in the same way, according to the police.

There has been shock and outrage in Kenya over the murders – and anger directed towards the police that such crimes could have gone unnoticed for so long.