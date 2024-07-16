Kenya: Police shot journalist covering anti-government protest

A journalist covering the anti-government protest in Nakuru, Kenya was shot by the police on Tuesday. The journalist, working for K24 TV, is identified as Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki.

Video footage seen by BusinessDay captured the moment after an unidentified officer shot her, causing her to lie in pain as concerned onlookers gathered to comfort and assist her.

Wanjeri sustained a gunshot wound to her left thigh, prompting an urgent transfer to the hospital for medical treatment.

The protests erupted in Kenya in June in response to a bill, seeking to increase tax. The demonstration, which is being fuelled by young people below 25, is dubbed “Gen-Z Protest.”

President William Ruto had since withdrawn the “Finance Bill” which triggered the nationwide protests.

However, the protests have morphed into broader discontent with Ruto’s leadership and accusations of police brutality.

Human rights groups claimed 39 protesters have been killed by security forces, with the most brutal crackdown happening when demonstrators stormed the parliament following the passed the bill.

Despite dropping the bill and downsizing his government, the protesters are still demanding Ruto’s resignation.