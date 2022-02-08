Udom did not bar other governorship aspirants ahead of 2023 – Commissioner

Governor Udom Emmanuel has not barred other governorship aspirants from presenting themselves for nomination ahead of next year’s elections.

Ini Ememobong commissioner for Information and Strategy who made this known in Uyo, the state capital said though the governor had indicated his preferred successor, it did foreclose other aspirants from joining the fray.

Ememobong who spoke against the background of the criticisms that had trailed the governor’s decisions over his preferred successor said the governor has the right to make his choice which he said did not prevent others from taking part in the election process.

He said the people had clamoured for the governor to name his successor for many months but expressed surprise that after the preferred successor had been announced, many people appeared not satisfied with the decision.

The governor was asked to name his successor. Now that he has done so, it has become an issue and the governor is being vilified,” he said.

Read also: PDP will restore Nigeria’s past economic status- Udom

According to him, the statutory delegates who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are expected to vote during the party’s primaries adding that aspirants were all expected to continue with their consultations given that the lists of delegates are clearly stated by the party.

The commissioner maintained that the governor’s completion agenda, a programme to see to the completion of all projects initiated by the governor was on course adding that with over 93 road projects, all of them would be completed before the tenure of the present administration ends next year.

Meanwhile, a group of youths in the state have disagreed with the governor over his choice of a successo4 saying that it is only a political party that has the mandate to nominate those who would be their standard bearers and not individuals.

The youths who converged under the aegis of CoalitION of Akwa Ibom Youth Groups (CAIG) noted that the alleged handpicking of a successor before the party’s primary amounted to an imposition and an appointment of his successor

Victor Thompson, speaker of the south south youth assembly who spoke while addressing reporters said that it was shocking and unbelievable that the governor has been the only person who has heard from God in respect of his successor.

“He should have been a father to all the aspirants. Akwa Ibom is bigger than the inordinate ambition of some people, Akwa Ibom needs a fresh, vibrant, purposeful and forthright leadership,’’ he said.