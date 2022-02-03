PDP will restore Nigeria’s past economic status – Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that will restore Nigeria’s past economic status as the leading economy in Africa if it wins next year’s general elections.

Udom who spoke in Uyo while addressing the stakeholders of the party during the New year Get-together decried the level of deterioration of the country since 2015, adding that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to emerge in 2023 and restore the lost hope of citizens and revive ailing sectors of the country’s economy.

“God has given us in PDP the responsibility to restore Nigeria back to its full glory. We have to restore the economy of the country, we have to restore security, peace and unity in Nigeria and bring prosperity to the people. PDP is ready and will restore Nigeria”, he said.

The governor who reiterated his total commitment to developing Akwa Ibom State in line with the Completion Agenda, hinted that he will do everything possible to complete every ongoing project undertaken by his administration and ensure he leaves the state better than he met it.

“My manifestos came under the umbrella of the party and as a faithful party man, I assure the party today that all ongoing projects will be completed before I leave office. Let it be known that our party stands for excellence.”

“Today if you talk about PDP in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State will be considered as one of the strongest,” Udom said.

On his part, the state Chairman of PDP, lAniekan Akpan, who conveyed the message of the party to the governor, thanked him for making the party proud in his leadership strides, adding that the party is relentless in supporting his vision to grow the state’s economy while informing the governor of the gains the party has recorder with him as leader of the party.

“We have stabilised the party, sustained the team spirit and party unity through constructive engagements, reconciliation and regular exchange of ideas on a wide range of issues”, Akpan pointed out.

Others who spoke separately including the National Ex Officio of PDP, Paul Ekpo, immediate past National Legal Adviser of the party, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem and the chairman of all chapter chairmen in the state, Eddy Etangnkanga, agreed that PDP has fared well with Governor Emmanuel at the helm of leadership in the state, declaring their support to the governor’s Completion and Succession Agenda.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the State Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, as well as stakeholders across all levels of the party.