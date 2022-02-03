Onitsha drug market traders demand new leadership election

Traders under the aegis of Concerned Onitsha Drug Market Traders, Anambra State at the Drug International Market Onitsha popularly known as (Ogbogwu) have demanded for election for the long delayed leadership.

The traders who spoke through Chief Ifeanyi Obiekwe and Mr Linus Nweke, Chairman and Secretary respectively in Onitsha on Thursday, said that the drug market is peaceful and devoid of violence for the conduct of such elections.

They appealed for the intervention of the Anambra State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation, Hon. Uchenna Okafor to enable them elect their preferred leaders.

Obiekwe said that election was needed as traders have prepared and ready to elect their leaders, revealing that those who are protesting against the election have no stake in the market and were sponsored by those who felt that the election might not favour them if conducted.

Obiekwe who frowned at the none conduct of the election on the stipulated date, noted that some people endulged in fabricating all manners of lies against the Commissioner, Caretaker Chairman of the Ogbogwu Market and traders in general.

He described those people as miscreants who never allowed peace to reigns in the market, just as he averred that all the allegations that market is in violence and the Care-taker Chairman are in loggerhead with other executives are false alarm and unfounded.

”We assured that our market is peaceful, and it is verifiable.We are tired of Care-taker leadership. Traders want to elect their leaders by themselves. People who are protesting against the election are unknown to the market Union and entire traders. They are hired thugs.”

“It is worthy to recall that, only the market Care-taker Chairman, Mr Donatus Ajama and President general of Bridge-Head Market, Mr Sunday Obinze when the going was tough in the Anambra State invited and campaigned for the in-coming Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo when he visited Bridge- Head Market during the election campaign which he emerged winner.

“Now, the coast is clear, the same people who absconded from the market during Soludo’s visit/ campaign tour wanted to reap from where they did not sow by blackmailing everybody in order to tag themselves best.

“It is not true ! Please, commissioner, investigate this fact by yourself and save this market from endless Caretaker leadership. Enough of sycophants in Ogbogwu Market”, Obiekwe affirmed.