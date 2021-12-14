UBA Pensions chair heads AEDC’s interim management

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has named Victor Osadolor, the current chairman of UBA Pensions, as the interim chairman of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) plc.

The appointment followed the approval by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) conveyed on December 9, 2021, confirming the interim management as fit and proper to provide leadership to Abuja DISCO, according to a press statement sent to BusinessDay by officials of the new board.

Osadolor is a seasoned finance and business turnaround expert with over three decades of corporate experience. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and an honorary life member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

“I want to assure you that the new Board of Directors is committed to the well-being of our employees. May I please request that all employees and stakeholders remain steadfast and support the interim management as they embark on the transformation of the business for our collective benefit,” Osadolor told staff on Monday.

He added, “I thank you all for the sacrifices and commitment thus far as we begin this refreshing chapter of our corporate journey”.

According to the statement, Alex Okoh is also a member of the board and is currently the director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Okoh is currently a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, and has over three decades of corporate experience in general management, leadership, banking and organisational development.

During his career in the banking sector, he served in a variety of leadership roles, including corporate banking, operations, treasury, as well as initiating and designing transformative projects and processes.

Other members of the board include Atiku Abubakar Tambuwal, Sam Adikamkwu; a legal practitioner and former chief legal adviser at the United Bank for Africa (UBA); and Muyiwa Akinyemi, seasoned accountant and a current group executive at the UBA.

“The interim management is led by Bada Akinwumi, who will serve as the interim managing director,” the statement added.

Other members of the interim management are Sani Usman, interim chief business officer; Babajide Ibironke, interim chief finance officer; Donald Etim, interim chief marketing officer; and Femi Zacheus interim chief technical officer.