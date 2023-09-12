UAE silent on visa ban removal, resumption of Emirates, Etihad Airlines

BusinessDay’s findings show that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) never mentioned lifting the visa ban on Nigeria in its statement.

Against the announcement made by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerians.

Also, the statement made by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Tinubu, Media & Publicity, further stated that with the historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without any further delay.

However, in the statement made by the UAE embassy, there was no mention of Dubai visa ban removal or flight resumption by Emirates or Etihad Airlines.

A statement by the UAE embassy on Monday stated that during the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He congratulated Tinubu on assuming the presidency earlier this year and wished him every success in leading Nigeria and its people to further progress and prosperity.

“His Highness expressed his hope that the two leaders will work together to reinforce ties between the UAE and Nigeria for the benefit of both countries.

“The UAE President and Nigerian President explored opportunities for further bilateral collaboration in areas that serve both countries’ sustainable economic growth, including the economic, development, energy, and climate action fields.

“The two sides also exchanged views on several regional and international developments of interest,” the UAE statement read.

According to the UAE embassy, the meeting discussed the upcoming COP28 climate conference set to take place in the UAE later this year, with both parties stressing the vital importance of encouraging and enabling international cooperation to tackle global issues, including climate change.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was said to have underscored the UAE’s ongoing commitment to fostering ties with countries with the same aspirations for stability, sustainable growth, and development and prosperity for their people.

He further emphasised the importance of the relationship with Nigeria within its strategic vision for relations with the African continent.

The President of Nigeria expressed his pleasure in visiting the UAE and affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation further to support sustainable development and progress in both countries.