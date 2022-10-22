UAE bans visa issuance to Nigerians, rejects applications

There will be more troubles for travellers this season as the United Arab Emirates Immigration has stopped issuance of visas to Nigerians.

This is also as all submitted applications will be rejected and fees non-refundable.

While there is no official statement from the UAE government, Destination Management Companies (DMCs) licenced to issue electronic visas to UAE announced in a statement that Dubai immigration has stopped approving visas for Nigerians at the moment.

“All Previously submitted Applications are currently on hold. Kindly note this is beyond our control . We will update Once visas start getting Approved,” the DMC added in the statement.

The latest decision made by the UAE immigration authorities is for all Nigerians seeking to travel to the UAE.

However, it was gathered that Air Peace

is still flying to Dubai with those who already have a valid visa.