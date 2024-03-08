Two killed in Kaduna mosque attack

At least two people lost their lives during Friday prayers at the Juma’at Mosque in Anguwar Makera, located in the Kwasakwasa Community of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The incident, which occurred around 2 pm on Friday, has sent shockwaves through the region, exacerbating fears over escalating violence and insecurity.

Hudu Kwasakwasa, a respected community leader, confirmed the devastating attack, attributing it to armed bandits who brazenly opened fire on the worshippers, resulting in casualties and abductions.

“The two worshippers killed were among other Muslims attacked at the Juma’at Mosque in Angwar Makera when the bandits opened fire on them and abducted others today (Friday). The victims have been buried at Old Kuyello cemetery,” Kwasakwasa revealed.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying ordeal, describing how the worshippers were targeted during their prayers, forcing many to flee for their lives in a desperate bid to escape the assailants.

This tragic incident comes on the heels of another grievous attack barely 24 hours prior, where suspected Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 200 women and children in Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, underscoring the pervasive threat of violence gripping the region.

Kwasakwasa highlighted the persistent menace posed by the bandits, citing a recent abduction of nine individuals from Angwar Kanawa, a neighboring community under the Kwasakwasa area.

He appealed for urgent assistance from the authorities, emphasizing the urgent need to confront and neutralize the marauding bandits terrorizing the communities with impunity.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the State Government and the Police Command have yet to issue official statements regarding the mosque attack.

Efforts to get clarification proved unsuccessful, further compounding the community’s anguish and uncertainty.

As residents grapple with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, there are calls for decisive action and enhanced security measures, highlighting the imperative to safeguard lives and restore peace to the embattled region.