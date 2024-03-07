Bandits attack Kaduna primary school, abduct dozens of pupils including 8-year-olds

Panic gripped Kuriga town in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State as armed bandits stormed LEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), and abducted numerous pupils.

The exact number of abducted individuals remains unconfirmed, but residents estimate it to be around 100. Among the victims are said to be the head teacher of the school and several staff members.

The harrowing incident unfolded around 8:20am following the morning assembly on Thursday. The school, which hosts both junior and secondary levels, had relocated to the town due to security concerns, abandoning its former location outside the town.

Eyewitnesses recounted how pupils fled their classrooms upon spotting the armed bandits on the school premises. According to Shitu, a resident, the abducted victims were forcefully taken into the nearby forest.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official response from the state government.

Similarly, Mansir Hassan, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, could not be reached for a statement or response to inquiries regarding the incident.

The abduction of pupils from LEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), the emphasized the continued security challenges facing communities in Kaduna State, raising concerns about the safety of schools and the vulnerability of students to attacks by criminal elements.