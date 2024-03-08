Kaduna abduction: Governor Sani vows swift action, pledges new security measures

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani visited the Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area on Friday following the abduction of students by bandits. The Governor expressed his condolences to the community and vowed to secure the safe return of all abducted students.

Presidential backing and community engagement

The Governor highlighted assurances of support received from President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. He urged the community to remain calm and collaborate with the government to secure the students’ release and strengthen local security measures.

A call for patience and collaboration

Governor Sani specifically addressed the parents of the abducted children, urging them to remain patient and trust the government’s commitment to their children’s safe return. He emphasized his deep concern over the incident and vowed to leave no stone unturned in reuniting the abducted students with their families.

Security measures unveiled

Following a briefing from District Head Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi on the incident at LEA Primary and Secondary School, Governor Sani outlined a series of security measures:

Establishment of a security committee: A committee comprised of community leaders, security agencies, and state government representatives will be formed in Kuriga to foster coordinated security efforts.

.

Military base proposal: The Governor intends to advocate for the establishment of a military base in Kuriga to bolster security in the area.

Renewed call for State Police: Governor Sani reiterated his support for state police, arguing that a local police force would comprise individuals familiar with the terrain, residents, and security challenges. This, he suggests, would facilitate intelligence gathering and empower officers to effectively combat criminal activity.

The Governor emphasized the limitations of vigilante groups due to restrictions on firearms. He argued that a state police force, constitutionally permitted to bear arms, would be better equipped to confront these criminal elements.

The Governor’s visit and outlined security measures aim to reassure the Kuriga community and demonstrate the government’s commitment to tackling insecurity and ensuring the safe return of the abducted students.