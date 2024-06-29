Truck rams into worshippers in Kano, kills 14

At least 14 persons died in a road accident on Friday at Imawa town along the Zaria-Kano highway, Kura LGA of Kano state.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the FRSC sector commander in the state, confirmed the accident to journalists.

He said the accident occurred when a truck with registration number MKA 537 XN lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers, killing 14 of them.

“We received a distress call at about 01:50pm on June 28, 2024. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the accident,” Abdullahi said.

“The FRSC is committed to road safety and urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.”

The sector commander extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that efforts are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.