Travelstart makes history as first to create AI travel assistant in Africa

…deepens reach with new store at MMA2

Travelstart, a leading online travel agency has made history as the first agency to create the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) travel assistant in Africa, to meet travellers needs across various countries.

This travel assistant is constantly being trained and improved to enhance its capabilities with responses provided based on pre-programmed data and algorithms.

This is also as the agency opened its Nigeria airport store at the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 2 (MMA2) to deepen it’s reach in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the store at the MMA2, Lagos, Alex Olafare, Head of Marketing, Travelstart, said the AI travel assistant can chat in Pidgin English, can create personalized and custom itineraries, make budget-friendly recommendations, and give global travel advice.

Olafare said travellers can type whatever they need and will receive a response immediately, adding that flights can be booked directly from the AI travel assistant.

“The AI travel assistant can list prices of tickets for you and everything will be transparent. No matter where you are, the AI travel assistant will always help with responses to inquiries,” he assured.

Modupe Ola Thompson-Ehime, Head of Operations, Travelstart said “Travelstart has continued to introduce innovation to meet the needs of travellers. One of such innovations is the technology that helps travellers speak with an agent on WhatsApp.”

She said the WhatsApp channel is an easily accessible, stress free and convenient way to speak with a live agent.

“You can chat with Lucy, your automated travel assistant, make a new booking and view deals for the day through this channel,” Thompson-Ehime said.

Speaking earlier at the event, Bukky Akomolafe, Country Manager, Travelstart said, “the launching of the travel store at the MMA2 is an exciting one for the company as it shows the company’s commitment and investment in Nigeria.”

Akomolafe said the store is another touch point where customers can access Travelstart.

She said the store at MMA2 is a perfect convenient location where travellers can access a wide range of travel services, receive information and get real time assistance.

She said the company has leveraged local content and technology innovations to stay ahead and cushion effects of COVID-19 and foreign exchange challenges which threatened the travel sector in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Kola Bamigboye, Head of Space & Premises, MMA2 said “MMA2 is excited to have Travelstart at its facility and assured that it would partner with the company to ensure travellers get the best travel experience.”

The event also had in attendance, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, Nigerian music executive, who commended Travelstart for its innovation in the travel sector.

“For me, I am a strong supporter of companies doing great things and bringing about steady innovation. I have followed Travelstart through this process and I must commend them for this,” Banky W said.

Travelstart has won multiple awards over the years including 2018 Online Travel Agency of the Year, 2019 Travel Agency of the Year at The Pyne awards, two-year in a row winner of Nigeria’s Leading Online Travel Agency (2021 & 2022) by World Travel Awards.