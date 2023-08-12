MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge: Where travel meets luxury, convenience

In this bustling world of travel, where time is of the essence, there is an increasing need to create an oasis of tranquillity amidst the lively terminal.

Queuing in long lines and enduring the chaos of crowded and a busy terminal that caters to almost 5,000 outbound travellers each and every day can be tiring and a travel experience exhausting.

In a bid to address these concerns, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, (MMA2) has meticulously crafted the concept of the “MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge Service,” inspired by passengers discerning preferences and the desire for a seamless journey.

The Departure Concierge Service which ushers in a new era of luxury and convenience at the heart of travel in Lagos State is set to redefine the experience of highnet-worth individuals, traveling within and around Nigeria.

The service which is described as a pinnacle of sophistication and ease that

caters to esteemed passengers flying through the Centre of Excellence, Lagos is an embodiment of comfort, convenience, and exclusivity.

As travellers step into the departure area, they would be greeted by an ambiance that exudes elegance.

Speaking during the launch of the MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge Service at the airport terminal, Tosan Duncan Odukoya, acting Chief Operating Officer Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (MMA2) said with the new service, passengers can experience a personalised departure process.

Odukoya said the facility goes beyond the ordinary, providing passengers with a luxurious waiting area that allows them to conduct business meetings on the go, adding that passengers can make the most of every minute of their travel time in the maximally utilized space.

“Our Concierge assistants will handle your check-in formalities while you indulge in a range of fine foods, premium coffee, refreshing tea, healthy juices and cold drinks. The comfort and

refinement of this space has been meticulously curated to cater to your every need, creating an atmosphere of calm before your journey begins.

“We take immense pride in supporting and promoting the talents of our local

artists. The walls of our departure area proudly showcase an array of art pieces created by talented Nigerian men and women. As you savour these works of art, you have the opportunity, not only to admire but also purchase these exquisite pieces, fostering a connection with the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, this achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering loyalty the exclusive travellers, have shown MMA2 over the past 16 years, adding that travellers’ choice to fly through the MMA2 brand has driven

them to continuously innovate and elevate passengers’ travel experience.

“The MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge Service is our expression of gratitude to you, a token of appreciation for entrusting us with your journeys.

“As we embark on this new chapter, rest assured that your safety and security remain our utmost priority. This service has been designed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every

aspect meets the highest standards of compliance yet regulatory excellence.

In conclusion, the MMA2 Premium Departure Concierge Service encapsulates the very essence of serenity and convenience,” she said.

Odukoya said this service is not just about the departure process; it’s

about Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited’s promise to begin passengers’ journey with safety and security, to crown it with satisfaction and to infuse it with the spirit of Nigeria’s finest foods and talents.

“I wish to thank our hardworking engineering and facilities team for putting this together, our operations and security team for thinking through a seamless process and our

innovative aeronautics and non-aeronautics Team for living up to our core values of job ownership and pursuit of excellence to scale up our service to create this product.

“We could not have done this without our partnership with the airlines of Nigeria and Africa that agreed to hear us out, to listen to our idea and work with us to satisfy our collective clients,” she said.

Present at the event include Bolanle Olawale Babalakin – chairman Bi-Courtney Limited; Kola Akinbami -Vice Chairman; Captain Majekodunmi – MD Value Jets Airline; George Uruesi, COO Ibom Air; Susan Akoraiye -President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA); Adeola Omikunle – MD Things Remembered Restaurants; Oge Grey Johnny, Representative of managing director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); and Yosola Popoola- Group Head Finance & Accounts, Resort International amongst several others.