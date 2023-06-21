Police, BASL partner to improve security at MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) and the Nigeria Police, Airport Command, have renewed their partnership aimed at improving safety and security at the Murtala Muhammad Airport Two, Terminal 2 (MMA2).

During an inaugural courtesy visit to the terminal, Ebong Ebibwa, the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, and his team, including Kayode Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, renewed the Memorandum of Understanding that has been in place over 16 years between the two organisations.

Tosan Duncan, the Senior Management Team of BASL, led by the acting chief operating officer, while receiving the law enforcement officials, said the renewed synergy was strategic and key to safe air travels and the deepening of economic prosperity for the state and the country.

Other members of staff of BASL on the entourage were, Blessing Ewah, head of operations; Monica Oguta, head of aviation security (AvSec); Tinuola Dapo-Awosika, head of human resources; Oluwatosin Onalaja, head of corporate communications; Nofisat Adeniran, head of safety; Oluremi Jibodu, head of aeronautical and cargo services; Chidoka Uchechukwu, head of technical services; Kola Bamigboye, head of space and premises; and Gbubemi Aibangbee, head of marketing; Abiodun Odude, a former Commissioner of Police and chief security officer to BASL, was also in attendance.

In her remarks, Duncan commended the police officials for their commitment to maintaining high-level security within and around the terminal. She also recognized the support of the Nigerian Air Force in supporting this same laudable overview.

She emphasized the importance of providing a safe and peaceful environment for businesses and individuals to thrive, saying beyond the MoU, BASL was willing and ready to support the Nigeria Police on other developmental initiatives.

Duncan stressed that BASL is actively involved in addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges through human capital development and strategic partnerships with state and non-state actors.

“We are not saying this for the sake of it. We want this interface to translate into concrete output. We want to see programmes and projects we can partner with the Police on to sustain and improve the security of our infrastructure, businesses, and the Nigerian people who use our facility and that of our customers daily,” Duncan added.

In response, CP Ebibwa affirmed that his visit aimed to address the concerns raised by BASL and assured the company of the police command’s unwavering support.

The Police chief emphasized the importance of safety and security in the aviation business and expressed the police’s commitment to providing their professional expertise.

His remarks: “I am very happy to visit Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the Operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two today, one of Nigeria’s most important business investments.

“The purpose of my visit is partly to familiarize myself with the environment, particularly important stakeholders as the management of the MMA2 Terminal, assure you of my command’s unwavering support, and engage you on how to sustain and even improve the existing partnership for more groundbreaking achievements. So, we are on the same page on this objective.

“We also want you to support us in achieving this objective. We believe the aviation business thrives on safety and security. And it is this key component that is our own professional jurisdiction. That is the value we are bringing to the table. And with your support, we will do well, I believe,” he added.