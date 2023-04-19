TotalEnergies to stop gas flaring by end of 2023

TotalEnergies has announced that it will stop gas flaring at the end of 2023.

The company also said it’s action plan, especially on renewable energy is fully on course.

TotalEnergies made the announcement Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) ongoing at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Announcing the targeted flare out, Victor Bandele, deputy managing director (Deep Water Operations) of TotalEnergies, said the company has been flaring not more than five percent of the gas it produced.

Bandele said the flare out was something the company had been working on for some time now.

“The effort did not start today, we can announce this today,” he said.

Bandele who spoke as member of a high-powered panel of industry leaders on the theme: “Building Energy for the Future”, noted that the corporation has taken a lot of actions in all it’s facilities, all in agreement with TotalEnergies 2050 global target.

He said the biggest target is on solar initiatives and other renewable energy projects.

The DMD said there is full utilisation of all facilities to continue development in oil and gas, especially on what is necessary.

Bandele said the IOC deliberately acquired the biggest solar power supply company in the world, all as part of plans to boost it activities in renewable energy.

The deep water expert admitted that solar is the new energy and gas is a critical energy source. He said TotalEnergies has thus challenged the industry to consume gas.

He said TotalEnergies has only one onshore oil well and that the community has full power supply for about 25 years.

Read also: Gas flaring penalties hit N260 billion in 15 months

Bamidele disclosed that 50 percent of TotalEnergies’ 550 filling stations now run on solar power.

He said ‘Decade of Gas’ is here to stay and that TotalEnergies has pushed hard in all it’s portfolios in gas.

“We have launched all projects that will take care of our needs. TotalEnergies is present in some other countries in Africa such as Cameroon, Egypt, Togo,” he said.

Bandele said Nigerians have talked enough but must act on listed items one after the other.

“Nigeria is the cornerstone of energy in Africa. We have the experience and human resources. It’s time to harness it,” he said.

“The world will ask to come to Nigeria in the coming years, out of necessity,” Bamidele said.

The highlight of Day 3 at NIES was the flag off of hightech exhibitions by industry player after his keynote remarks.