Top 5 Japanese cars with reported issues

While Japanese automakers are known for crafting reliable vehicles, not every model meets this standard. Buyers must acknowledge potential shortcomings before committing to a purchase.

Thorough research, examining the vehicle’s history, and consulting automotive experts can mitigate risks. Opting for a dependable and properly maintained vehicle ensures a more gratifying ownership journey in the long term.

According to a list compiled by GO BankingRates, here are 5 Japanese cars with reported issues.

1. Mazda RX-8

From 2004 to 2008, Mazda offered the first-generation RX-8, equipped with a 4-cylinder engine producing a modest 212 horsepower. However, its performance wasn’t its only drawback.

According to MadzaProblems.com, it ranks just 11th out of 19 Mazda models evaluated in terms of reliability. Complaints about engine failure, power steering issues, excessive oil consumption, and several recalls over the years are prominently featured on the site.

Read also: Top 7 most reliable Japanese cars in the market

2. Mitsubishi Eclipse

The Mitsubishi Eclipse praised for its sporty allure and fuel efficiency, offers a tempting option for buyers with older models priced around $3,000, per Kelley Blue Book. However, models produced between 1999 and 2003, and again in 2007, are associated with significant issues, according to MitsubishiEclipseMA.com.

Reported problems include susceptibility to wheel damage, premature tire wear, and lower-quality interior components. The 1999 model, in particular, has received complaints about automatic transmission, powertrain, and steering troubles, underscoring concerns with specific Eclipse iterations.

3. Honda CRX Del Sol

Honda’s solid reputation in the automotive industry is upheld by its popular models like the Honda Civic and Honda Accord, both featured on Car & Driver’s bestselling cars list for 2023. However, not all Honda vehicles have received such praise.

The Honda CRX Del Sol, introduced in 1992 as a successor to the CR-X, faced criticism for issues such as roof leaks, cabin noise, and brake rotor problems. Unlike its sporty predecessor, the CRX, the Del Sol failed to impress, leading to its discontinuation. Today, Honda’s sportiest option is the two-door Civic Si, priced at around $20,000 for late-model used versions, reflecting Honda’s reputation for retaining value over time.

Read also: Nigerians shift gear to Chinese cars on volatile naira

4. Toyota Paseo

The Toyota Paseo, produced from 1991 to 1997, didn’t achieve the same level of recognition as other Toyota models like the Camry or RAV4. Despite sharing its frame with the Corolla and being available as both a convertible and a standard model, it remained relatively obscure.

While not inherently problematic, its lack of popularity led to its quick discontinuation by Toyota. Today, finding parts for restoration might be challenging due to the vehicle’s scarcity.

Read also: Nearly 600 stolen cars recovered at port of Montreal, valued at $34.5m

5. Suzuki Samurai and Suzuki X-90

In the 1990s, Japanese auto manufacturers faced challenges, as seen with Suzuki’s launch of the Suzuki Samurai SUV, which bore similarities to the Jeep Wrangler but earned a “not acceptable” safety rating from Consumer Reports due to its tendency to flip during sharp turns.

Its successor, the Suzuki X-90, also struggled with tipping issues and featured a puzzling design, lacking a clear identity. With just 90 horsepower and an uncertain aesthetic, it failed to leave a lasting impression and quickly faded into obscurity alongside the Samurai, marking one of the Japanese auto industry’s least successful ventures.