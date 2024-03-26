EV6: Kia introduces electrical vehicles in Nigeria

Nigeria’s automotive enthusiasts have cause for celebration as Kia introduces the highly anticipated Kia EV6 electric vehicle to the country.

This extraordinary electric vehicle, embodying unparalleled luxury to elevate your drive to the next level is now available for booking.

This means customers can reserve their orders, securing their chance to experience the epitome of automotive opulence. With the arrival of the Kia EV6, Nigeria’s roads are about to witness a new level of luxury and sophistication.

“We are delighted to announce that the Kia EV6 is now within reach of our esteemed customers at an exclusive introductory special offer in Nigeria. This exceptional electric vehicle represents a pinnacle of luxury, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology,” Omolade Akinyode, assistant marketing manager of Kia Nigeria.

The Kia EV6 electric stands out with its sleek and dynamic exterior design, no matter where the road takes you, getting behind the wheel of the EV6 is an experience like no other.

With a low centre of gravity, a powerful all-electric engine, impressive handling, and sports suspension, the EV6 is a pleasure to drive.

Mathews Kuruvilla, chief commercial officer of Kia Nigeria, said the car features the quick response of an electric vehicle, and exemplifies automotive design at its finest, seamlessly blending elegance and comfort in an unmatched way.

Beyond its striking appearance, the Kia EV6 delivers impressive performance offering a range of powerful engine options for an exhilarating driving experience. From its responsive turbocharged engines to its bold design accents the EV6 stand out from the rest.

“The Kia EV6 takes the driving experience to a whole new level with its enhanced design, combining power, agility, and refinement. It embodies Kia’s commitment to delivering vehicles that inspire and captivate,” Akinyode said.

The Kia EV6 sets a new standard with its advanced technology suite, featuring various safety features and advanced connectivity options. With state-of-the-art driver-assistance systems prioritising the well-being of drivers and passengers, every journey in the EV6 is characterised by safety and security.

With the Kia EV6 now available in Nigeria, customers have the opportunity to embrace a new era of elevating their driving to the next level on Nigerian roads.

By reserving an exclusive introductory special offer, customers can secure their place among the first to experience the remarkable features and unrivalled performance of the EV6.

Akinyode extended an invitation to customers to reserve their Kia EV6 today and be part of this extraordinary journey.

The Kia EV6 will redefine the luxury electric experience in Nigeria, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology.