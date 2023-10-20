Tinubu withdraws Kashim’s nomination as FERMA chairman

President Bola Tinubu made a U-turn and ordered the withdrawal of the nomination of 24-year-old Kashim Imam as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The withdrawal was announced in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Spokesman, on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The statement said that the withdrawal was “with immediate effect” and that all other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA remain valid.

Imam’s nomination was withdrawn after it was met with widespread criticism from Nigerians, who questioned his qualifications for the job.

Imam is a recent graduate of mechanical engineering from the University of Sussex. He is also the son of Kashim Ibrahim Imam.