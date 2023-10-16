Opinions split over appointment of fresh graduate as FERMA chairman

The appointment of Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam as board chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Imam, a 24-year-old first-class graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Brighton University in the UK, has no prior work experience. Some Nigerians have criticized the appointment, arguing that Imam is too young and inexperienced for such a high-profile position.

Others have defended the appointment, arguing that Imam’s qualifications and background make him well-suited for the job. They also point out that Imam’s father, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, is a veteran politician with extensive experience in the public sector.

Criticism of the appointment

Those who criticized the appointment argued that Imam’s lack of experience would make it difficult for him to lead FERMA effectively. They also pointed out that the appointment could set a dangerous precedent, as it could encourage other politicians to appoint their children to high-profile positions, regardless of their qualifications.

One Twitter user, @Haslawal87, wrote: “Appointing a fresh graduate with no work experience to such a high position is ill-advised.”

Another user, @kennyNuga, wrote: “This appointment is not worth it. A fresh graduate to oversee the entire FERMA board. Unworthy.”

Defence of the appointment

Those who defended the appointment argued that Imam’s qualifications and background make him well-suited for the job. They also pointed out that Imam’s father, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, is a veteran politician with extensive experience in the public sector.

One Twitter user, @fine_stefany1, wrote: “He will learn on the job.”

Another user, @adamsaleemm, wrote: “Good to see young and vibrant people occupy places of authority. Despite his inexperience, which raises ethical concerns, he could be the catalyst for the transformation we have longed for. May Allah grant him wisdom and strength to fulfil his duties.”

The appointment of Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam as board chairman of FERMA has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. It remains to be seen how Imam will perform in his new role.