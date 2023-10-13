Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Imam as chairman board of FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Imam, as Chairman, Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four years

A statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the appointment is in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

The spokesman noted that the President also appointed Chukwuemeka Agbasi, as Managing Director of FERMA.

According to the statement, the President also appointed Yusuf Othman as member of the board, representing the National Association of Roads Transport Workers (NARTW)

Other members include Ibi Manasseh (FMW), Shehu Mohammed, an Assistant Corps Marshall, representing the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) and Babatunde Daramola-Oniru,representing the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Others include Preye Oseke, representing the South-South, Oye Ojobe, South West, Kenneth Ugbala, member representing South-East, Timothy Adudu, North-Central, Abubakar Bappa, North-East and Aminu Papa, representing the North-West.

The statement said the President has mandated the new appointees to achieve competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.