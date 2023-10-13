Tinubu approves creation of FCT civil service commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission.

Nyesom Wike who disclosed this on Friday said the commission would address the many challenges faced by civil servants in the capital city.

Read also: Why Tinubu pulled FCT out of Treasury Single Account – Wike

The approval paves the way for the implementation of the Civil Service Establishment Act (2018). The Commission will be charged with the responsibility for appointment, promotion, discipline, and transfer of civil servants within the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for related matters.