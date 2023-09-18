Tinubu will remove bottlenecks for investors, says Sanjay Jain

Sanjay Jain, president of Indian Cultural Association, Nigeria, has assured that President Bola Tinubu would remove bottlenecks that have been hindering foreign investors from playing big in the Nigerian economy.

Sanjay, who was in India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, made the assurance while speaking to the media in Lagos, shortly after his return from the summit, which he described as a great experience.

“It was a great experience for me at the summit. There were several meetings with the Nigerian delegation also including the President, Bola Tinubu. I must say that Mr. Bola Tinubu is positive and in his own words, he said that he will remove all the bottlenecks for the investors as they are coming to Nigeria to invest and create job opportunities and contribute towards the economy of Nigeria.

“Almost everybody present was amazed by President Tinubu’s positive attitude and high hopes were created by him in his speech and lots of positive energy was created and because of that, about $14 billion investments were committed by various businessmen.

The president of Indian Cultural Association noted that the world leaders were also impressed with the Indian economy and the way the country organised the G20 event.

He also expressed his excitement over the inclusion of the African Union by the G20, now making the economic bloc, G21. “It is a welcome step that the African Union has been given place thereby the whole of Africa is being represented in the G20 and it will allow them to take up serious matters concerning the members at that table.

Speaking of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, he said that it is going to bring lots of positive development between the two countries.

“There will be lots of possibilities, which will open now for both countries. It is going to boost the confidence of the business community and investors from both sides, there shall be an increase in trade and business activities among the two countries,” he said.

He is also impressed with the manner Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment networked with the business leaders at the summit, which he said will go a long way in boosting investors’ confidence.