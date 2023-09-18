Tinubu departs Nigeria for 78th UNGA

President Bola Tinubu left Nigeria for New York on Sunday to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 18 to 26, 2023.

The UNGA theme is “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All.”

Tinubu’s attendance at the UNGA marks his first since assuming the presidency in May.

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale revealed that the President will engage in bilateral discussions with various world leaders during the summit, including US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Von Der Leyen.

He is also scheduled to meet with Microsoft’s global president, Brad Smith, and Meta Technologies’ Head of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg.

On Wednesday, he will deliver his inaugural national statement at the UN headquarters.

Furthermore, on the same day, President Tinubu will address American business leaders at the US Chamber of Commerce and participate in the NASDAQ closing ceremony.