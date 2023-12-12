Tinubu seeks swift Senate approval for new NUPRC commissioners, others

President Bola Tinubu has written the Nigerian Senate to expeditiously consider and confirm three new executive commissioners for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) he recently appointed.

The letter of the president was read at the floor of the Senate at the resumed plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The appointees include Bashir Indabawa, north-west, executive commissioner, exploration and acreage management; Enorense Amadasu, south-south, executive commissioner, development & production; and Babajide Fasina, south-west, executive commissioner, economic regulation & strategic planning.

Tinubu, in his letter, said the appointment is in line with section 11 sub-section 3 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Akapbio then referred the letter to the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), and Gas for further legislative action. The committee is to report in one week.

Similarly, in a separate letter, President Tinubu sought the confirmation of 19 commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

It would be recalled that the president in November approved the appointment of 20 qualified Nigerians to serve as federal commissioners in the NPC, with nine of them currently serving being appointed for a second term in office.