Tinubu lauds Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s N41M fund for civil servants

President Bola Tinubu apllauded the Aig- Foundation for instituting a N41 million endowment fund to reward deserving civil servants annually, saying it will support the drive to transform the public sector for improved service delivery.

President Tinubu stated this at the 2023 civil service week gala night in Abuja Sunday, as he promised that his administration will prioritise the welfare of civil servants.

“As you must have noticed, the private sector is becoming more interested and committed to the value proposition of the civil servants; I am informed particularly of the support of the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation. It is on record that the Foundation has instituted an endowment fund with N41,000,000.00 to reward deserving civil servants annually, the onus is now on the body of civil servants to collectively show greater dedication to its ideals,” he said.

The president said the initiative must be sustained as he specially commended the awardees for their dedication to service.

“Award and recognition are instituted to motivate personnel and stimulate healthy competition among them for the delivery of high-quality services; the officers who have been adjudged worthy of recognition and awards today, are exemplars of the right values being promoted by the ongoing reforms in the Service,” he said.

Tinubu also appreciated the federal civil service as the custodian of public trust, and promised to empower it in order for them to consolidate on the gains of the on-going reforms, while also introducing further smart and radical policies and administrative measures to make the civil service more virile, competent, accountable and citizen-centred in the delivery of public services.

He noted his administration counts on the Public Service and the Federal Civil Service in particular, to deliver on their promise of a renewed hope even as the federal government would be unfolding very explicit cues for action in no distant time.

Speaking on the theme ‘Digitalization of Work Processes in the Public Service: A Gateway to Efficient Resource Utilization and National Development’ he said the challenges Nigeria faces currently leaves no option to continue on the analogue front, maintaining that the tasks ahead are daunting, but with promising prospects.

“Digitalization is a compelling choice. We must take it! Now, let me make it clear, the expectations of this administration, for the Civil Service, is tall, this is because the Civil Service is the fulcrum for governance, our vision and mission are predicated on the instrumentation of policies and programmes aimed at spurring the national economy from multi-dimensional fronts,” he added.

Tinubu said many tough but needful policy and paradigm shifts will be emplaced to reposition governance for efficiency, effectiveness and productivity, saying that to match the expectations of the present administration, the civil service must increase its reform pace.

“The laudable targets set under the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25) are in focus and must be attained, we are at a critical phase of our existence as a nation and we must take full control of our destiny,” he said.

The president acknowledged that currently the country is confronted by a myriad of monumental challenges which ought to have been conclusively and decisively addressed over the years however the inability to institute the enabling building blocks for the actualization of the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers, has stalled the vision of a great Nigeria, the giant of Africa.

He, expressed optimism that his administration will renew hope and make Nigeria great and prosperous again with the support, patience, resilience and sacrifice of the citizenry.

Speaking to the removal of fuel subsidy and the new forex regime, he said they are already yielding desired positive results, adding that it has been widely commended and supported by the global community.

“We shall, without delay, cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through a number of well-targeted policy interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to the greatest number of our long suffering citizens,” he said.