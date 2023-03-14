Civil Service Commission given one month to employ 10,000 workers, promote others

For years, employment into the Rivers State Civil Service has been on the card but nothing has ever happened.

Workers have cried for promotions that would have added between N50,000 and N150,000 to their monthly salaries but it never came.

Many of those who retired in recent years say they have been starved of their gratuity and pension that run into millions of naira.

Now, few days to governorship election in the state, and apparently in the face of threats from the Labour Party, Governor Nyesom Wike has inaugurated a commission to employ 10000 workers and promote workers.

Wike has sworn-in members of the State Civil Service Commission and charged them to commence the promotion of civil servants across all levels immediately.

Wike, who also mandated them to set up the machinery for the employment of the 10,000 Rivers youths into the State Civil Service, said both exercises are not political and must be completed in the next one month.

The commission, sworn-in at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, March 13, 2024, has Clifford Ndu Walter as the chairman with Richard Okpara, Osima Gina, John Pascal Nali, and Mike Elechi as members.

Wike warned them against using their offices to witch-hunt anybody, but should make sure that they do a thorough work.

The governor explained that when the new Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) leadership in the State paid him a courtesy visit last week at the Government House, he disclosed to them that the former NLC leadership was hostile towards the State, and made meaningful discussion almost impossible.

“Leadership can bring about progress. Leadership can bring about setback. Unfortunately, the then leadership of Labour was very hostile to the government and so we felt that we have to tarry for a while. Now that we have a leadership that is willing to work with government, those problems are now a thing of the past.

“So, you are to immediately start the promotion of our civil servants and compute the financial implications of that promotion, all levels of civil servants, no one should be discriminated against,” he said.

On the employment of the 10,000 Rivers youths into the civil service, Wike told the commission to open up the process to allow more applicants to apply.

He also reminded the commission to take cognizance of the fact that some persons had applied earlier when the government called for applications.

Wike urged them to write to every ministry and request for their manpower requirements which will guide them in the employment exercise.

The governor stressed that it is employment into the State Civil Service and every local government area must be accommodated and reflected in the personnel that will be engaged.

“And then, you must set up the necessary machinery for the immediate employment of our teeming youths. This should be done within the next one month, everything concluded.

“One of the things I’ve found out, I know people are looking for employment, but it must be done and thoroughly well and every local government must benefit from it because it is employment to the civil service. It is not employment to companies, no,” he said.