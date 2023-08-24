BusinessDay

Tinubu commits to resolving Nigeria-UAE visa dispute

bola tinubu

The visa ban imposed on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may soon come to an end, thanks to the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

During a meeting with Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House on Thursday, the President instructed that matters concerning Emirates Airline’s relations and the issuance of visas to Nigerians should be promptly addressed. He underscored his willingness to personally intervene to ensure resolution.

This marks the first occasion on which Tinubu has addressed the deadlock that led to the suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates, the UAE’s national carrier.

“We are a family with the UAE; we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably. As you know in every family, there are peculiarities.

“You can have an erring son or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” the president stated.

The UAE Ambassador expressed a deep connection to Nigeria, seeing himself as a “Nigerian” due to the nation’s historical significance, its enduring leadership role in Africa, and its well-known tradition of welcoming strangers with hospitality.

“Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved. I am grateful to be here in Nigeria,” he said.

“I am also very grateful to meet His Excellency, President Tinubu, who is a great leader in Nigeria and Africa. Please accept me as a Nigerian and consider me a member of your team.”

Read also:Family visa: Things to know about Canada, Germany, others

In October 2022, the UAE authorities imposed a visa ban on Nigerians, coinciding with the suspension of flights by Emirates. Nigerian airline, Air Peace, also ceased its Dubai flights in response to the UAE’s visa issuance halt for potential travellers.

Air Peace announced that this suspension would be in effect starting Tuesday, November 22, 2022, until further notice.

In a statement, the airline said, “This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

Read also: Nigeria’s spend on Schengen visas rise to 3-yr high

“Air Peace has been operating into the UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.”

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    E-AUCTION E-AUCTION Some Auction Vehicles/Cars For Sale
    Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
    Golf3= 400,000
    Camry Tinny-Light=550,000
    Tundra 1,300,000
    Toyota Exterra=850,000
    Toyota Camry big daddy=650,000
    Toyota Venza= 1.7million
    Toyota Avalon=850,000
    Toyota Rav4=950,000
    Toyota Prado=1.3million
    TOYOTA HILUX=2million
    Toyota Sienna=850,000
    TOYOTA 4-RUNNER=950,000
    Toyota Corolla=650,000
    Toyota Matrix= 700,000
    Toyota Highlander=950,000
    Toyota Picnic=500,000
    Tacoma 1.850,000
    Toyota Hiace Bus=950,000
    Toyota Tundra=1.5million
    Toyota Sequola=900,000
    BMW 5-series=1.960,000
    BMW 3-series=1.640,000
    BMW X6=2.670,000
    Ford Edge=700,000
    Ford Escape=600,000
    Honda Elantra=600,000
    Honda Baby-Boy=700,000
    Dyna Truck 900k
    TIPPER Head 6mill

    Honda Accord=550,000
    Honda CRV=650,000
    HONDA CIVIC=500,000
    HONDA EVIL-SPIRIT=750,000
    HONDA ODYSSEY=500,000
    Honda Pilot=850,000
    Nissan pathfinder=800,000
    Nissan Amanda=750,000
    Infinity=950,000
    Benz C250=N1.300,000
    Benz C300=1.6MILLION
    Benz ML350=2 million
    Benz ML300=1.5 million
    Benz ML550=2.6million
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
    Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
    Es330 1.6
    Lexus C5 350=950,000
    IS250 1m
    Lexus Rx300=1.2 million
    Lexus Rx330=1.5 million
    Is350 2
    Lexus Rx350= 2 million
    ES350 2mill
    Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
    Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
    Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
    Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
    Pequot 206=350,000
    Pequot 406=470,000
    Pequot 607=650,000
    …..
    ((08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.