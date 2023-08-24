Tinubu commits to resolving Nigeria-UAE visa dispute

The visa ban imposed on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may soon come to an end, thanks to the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.
During a meeting with Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House on Thursday, the President instructed that matters concerning Emirates Airline’s relations and the issuance of visas to Nigerians should be promptly addressed. He underscored his willingness to personally intervene to ensure resolution.
This marks the first occasion on which Tinubu has addressed the deadlock that led to the suspension of flights to Nigeria by Emirates, the UAE’s national carrier.
“We are a family with the UAE; we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably. As you know in every family, there are peculiarities.
“You can have an erring son or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” the president stated.
The UAE Ambassador expressed a deep connection to Nigeria, seeing himself as a “Nigerian” due to the nation’s historical significance, its enduring leadership role in Africa, and its well-known tradition of welcoming strangers with hospitality.
“Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved. I am grateful to be here in Nigeria,” he said.
“I am also very grateful to meet His Excellency, President Tinubu, who is a great leader in Nigeria and Africa. Please accept me as a Nigerian and consider me a member of your team.”
Read also:Family visa: Things to know about Canada, Germany, others
In October 2022, the UAE authorities imposed a visa ban on Nigerians, coinciding with the suspension of flights by Emirates. Nigerian airline, Air Peace, also ceased its Dubai flights in response to the UAE’s visa issuance halt for potential travellers.
Air Peace announced that this suspension would be in effect starting Tuesday, November 22, 2022, until further notice.
In a statement, the airline said, “This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.
Read also: Nigeria’s spend on Schengen visas rise to 3-yr high
“Air Peace has been operating into the UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.”
E-AUCTION E-AUCTION Some Auction Vehicles/Cars For Sale
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
Golf3= 400,000
Camry Tinny-Light=550,000
Tundra 1,300,000
Toyota Exterra=850,000
Toyota Camry big daddy=650,000
Toyota Venza= 1.7million
Toyota Avalon=850,000
Toyota Rav4=950,000
Toyota Prado=1.3million
TOYOTA HILUX=2million
Toyota Sienna=850,000
TOYOTA 4-RUNNER=950,000
Toyota Corolla=650,000
Toyota Matrix= 700,000
Toyota Highlander=950,000
Toyota Picnic=500,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota Hiace Bus=950,000
Toyota Tundra=1.5million
Toyota Sequola=900,000
BMW 5-series=1.960,000
BMW 3-series=1.640,000
BMW X6=2.670,000
Ford Edge=700,000
Ford Escape=600,000
Honda Elantra=600,000
Honda Baby-Boy=700,000
Dyna Truck 900k
TIPPER Head 6mill
Honda Accord=550,000
Honda CRV=650,000
HONDA CIVIC=500,000
HONDA EVIL-SPIRIT=750,000
HONDA ODYSSEY=500,000
Honda Pilot=850,000
Nissan pathfinder=800,000
Nissan Amanda=750,000
Infinity=950,000
Benz C250=N1.300,000
Benz C300=1.6MILLION
Benz ML350=2 million
Benz ML300=1.5 million
Benz ML550=2.6million
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
Es330 1.6
Lexus C5 350=950,000
IS250 1m
Lexus Rx300=1.2 million
Lexus Rx330=1.5 million
Is350 2
Lexus Rx350= 2 million
ES350 2mill
Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
Pequot 206=350,000
Pequot 406=470,000
Pequot 607=650,000
…..
((08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)