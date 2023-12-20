Tinubu approves 50% cut in interstate luxury bus fare for holiday season

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said the government has approved a 50% transportation cost reduction for land travelers during the Christmas and New Year period.

The offer takes effect from Thursday, December 21, and ends on January 4, 2024.

Dele Alake, the minister of Solid Minerals Development announced the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday

He disclosed that the policy is directed at the poor of the poor which is why they excluded air travellers

He disclosed that the President is aware of the recent increase in the cost of transportation.

“In recognition of the economic situation of the economy, and with effect from the 21st of December, travelers will get 50% and completely free for those using railways to travel.

The government will be working with transporters to implement the policy

“The President has also directed all the security agencies to work processes to make the roads free of criminal activities”.

