Tinubu appoints Olatunji Bello, CEO/ Vice Chairman of FCCPC

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olatunji Bello as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), pending confirmation by the Senate.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Bello, is a lawyer, administrator, and renowned journalist, had also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State.

Bello who is also a former secretary to the Lagos State Government, holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, where he studied Law before being called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

He is a winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

The statement said the President expects that the new Chief Executive Officer of this important agency will ensure the holistic realization of the Commission’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers.

He is also expected to “ensure the adoption of measures to guarantee the safety and quality of goods and services.”