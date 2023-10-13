Tinubu appoints new leaderships in Trade, Investment, Industry sectors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new CEOs to a number of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment
According to a release signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity) this is in line with the president’s plan to build trade expansion through small-, medium-, and large-scale industry facilitation in Nigeria.
The appointees are:
Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin