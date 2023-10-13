  • Friday, October 13, 2023
Tinubu appoints new leaderships in Trade, Investment, Industry sectors

Chioma Onuh

October 13, 2023

Tinubu appoints Hussaini Magaji Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new CEOs to a number of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment

According to a release signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity) this is in line with the president’s plan to build trade expansion through small-, medium-, and large-scale industry facilitation in Nigeria.

The appointees are:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada

Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa

Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

