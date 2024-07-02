Three State House doctors appointed Permanent Secretaries

…As 38 staff get productivity award

Three medical doctors serving at the State House have been elevated to the status of Permanent Secretaries, in the federal civil service.

This is as 38 other staff at the State House were rewarded for their hard work and rewarding dedication to duty.

The staff who were elevated to Permanent Secretary cadres include; Emeka Vitalis, Keshinro Ismaila and Umobong Okop.

Olufunso Adebiyi, the permanent secretary, State House, who disclosed this on Monday, said the Permanent Secretaries were amongst the eight recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

He disclosed that their appointment was a direct recognition of the level of excellence and quality of personnel trained by the federal government working at the State House

According to him ” The State House Medical Centre is highly rated among healthcare facilities of MDAs in the country”.

Adebiyi urged the staff attached to the State House to take advantage of the high level of service and quality of facilities provided by the clinic.

“Why must we go through avoidable health challenges? Let us avail ourselves of the health facilities available to us, and they are available,” the Permanent Secretary counselled staff.

At the award ceremony, a Clerical Officer in the Transport Department, Innocent Ekhobhiye, won the Vice President’s award of 1 million naira for productivity.

He noted this appointment is testament to the high level of commitment and dedication of the State House staff.

On the Productivity/ Recognition /Staff Reward Ceremony, the Permanent Secretary reiterated the commitment of the State House Management to acknowledge and reward staff members who demonstrate hard work, dedication to duty and value addition in service delivery.

He stated that the reward system was a means of encouragement and motivation for other staff to strive for excellence.

Adebiyi pledged continuous training and retraining of staff, adding that under the State House digitalisation programme all members of staff would receive necessary training to enhance service delivery.

”We have already trained no fewer than 500 staff on the digitalisation programme, and in the coming days, every staff from grade level 8 and above will receive further training in groups of 50.

”We just completed our manpower defence at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and it went excellently well.

”Better training and better allowances are coming your way. However, better services are required from you.

Adebiyi also appealed to the staff to take their health very seriously as their productivity depended heavily on that.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hadejia, congratulated the award recipients and expressed State House Management’s appreciation for the invaluable contributions of every staff member.

He explained that the financial reward from the Office of the Vice President was meant to further encourage staff to add value to their job schedules.

”It is very wonderful to meet the men and women who form the backroom and operations of State House. Most times it is only the political appointees that are visible, but those who do the heavy lifting behind the scenes are not known and recognised.

”I thank the Permanent Secretary for creating this opportunity for staff to be recognised, and I trust this is something that we can do from time to time to keep up your spirits, and keep you motivated.

”We absolutely appreciate the work you are doing in State House” he said.

After the 38 awardees received their certificates and a wrapped gift from the State House, they each picked a wrapped note from a basket.

The staff member who picked the note with “yes” won the N1 million prize money.