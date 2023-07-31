The rainy season: A downpour of thrills and shivers

Just as the scorching heat began to take its toll and the sweltering days seemed endless, the rainy season mercifully descended upon us, offering a refreshing respite. The first drops of rain touched the parched earth, releasing a delightful aroma that signals the arrival of this long-awaited season. As the clouds gathered and thunder roared in the distance, a cool breeze swept through the atmosphere, reassuring that the reigns of the rains would endure.

With each passing showering episode, our world transformed into a lush green paradise. The rhythm of raindrops tapping on rooftops and windows is music to our ears, rejuvenating our spirits and igniting a sense of hope.

Children reveled in a chance to splash in puddles and sail paper boats, while adults found solace in the season that rebirths the earth. Farmers rejoiced, knowing their crops would flourish. Like a benevolent friend, the rainy season has come to offer us respite from the relentless heat, embrace us in its soothing embrace and excite the crops to bloom and feed us. What a thrill!

The season has also brought with it a sense of renewal, washing away summer dust, and quenching the land’s thirst. The earth seemed to come alive once more, and we couldn’t help but embrace this beautiful change in weather, grateful for the escape from the sweltering heat.

However, amidst the thrills of the drizzles and cool breeze, it’s essential to take care of your health. The cool and damp conditions can create a fertile breeding ground for illness-causing bacteria and viruses. Don’t let the rain dampen your spirits or your well-being. Here are a few ways to stay dry and healthy while the season thrives:

Warm Up with Nigerian Delicacies

Rainy days often bring a desire for warmth and comfort, and what better way to satisfy those cravings than with these scrumptious Nigerian delicacies? The richness of flavours and the blend of spices in these dishes offer a delightful experience that warms your body. As the rain drizzles or pours outside, take a culinary journey through Nigeria, and let the aroma and taste of these dishes transport you to a world of happiness and contentment.

Hot pepper soup, with its bold and fiery flavours, is the perfect antidote to the chill brought on by the rain. Filled with an assortment of meats, fish, chicken, or any protein of choice, generously spiced with aromatic herbs and fiery scotch bonnet peppers, each spoonful delivers a burst of warmth that spreads through your body, leaving you feeling invigorated.

Choose comfortable yet stylish clothing

The key to staying comfortable during the rainy season lies in layering comfortable fabrics. Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics that can adapt to the changing weather – a stylish scarf, a trendy cardigan, a thick blazer, or a suit and even a sassy kimono can be your best allies to keep cozy when the temperature drops.

No more shivering in the rain – with these fashion-forward layers, you’ll be a walking bundle of warmth and charm. Mix and match with your favourite pieces to create a unique look while ensuring you are kept warm.

Embrace Compact, Colorful Rain Gears

Embrace colourful rain gear and let your vibrant personality shine, even on the gloomiest days. Turn the season into an opportunity to express your unique style. Splash into the puddles confidently, knowing you’re rocking a stylish and practical raincoat that reflects your taste.

Ditch the traditional drab and opt for raincoats and umbrellas in eye-catching shades like white, orange, or sunny yellow. Let the rain be the backdrop to your fashion statement as you parade through the streets in your colourful rain gear, radiating positivity and energy.

Read and Reflect

Rainy days offer the perfect ambience for reading a good book. Curl up with a captivating novel or immerse yourself in informative non-fiction. Let the raindrops provide down-to-earth background music as you embark on a reading journey that’ll elevate your heart and mind.

But don’t stop there! Use this magical time to ponder your dreams and desires, pen down your musings in a journal, and pamper yourself with some much-needed self-care. The rain outside might be unceasing, but inside your little reading cocoon, you’re soaring through new worlds and discovering the wonders of your mind.

Enjoy the rain, read books, and dwell in the joys of a rainy day well spent!

Plan against its hideous cohorts

This point is not meant to rain on your parade. But we must be brutally honest to state that rain’s co-travelers can be mean and hideous. Comingling with this beautiful weather is the colourful rainbow, the flu, the common cold, catarrh, and fevers.

The rains fill our home with health-related brouhaha, creeping on the kids, the immuno-defenceless and the elderly.

Thunderstorms and floods are also part of the dreadful tag team that leaves our farmlands, factories, pieces of machinery, homes, and valuable content in their ruins. We are not trying to dampen the mood here but to enjoin you not to leave the planning to chance. This is where Leadway One comes in.

With Leadway One, you can find the precautionary toolbox for these rains’ wicked cohorts in one long box.

For health concerns, Leadway One has an array of comprehensive packages suitable for individual and corporate needs, offering seamless access to top-notch healthcare management services. Whether routine check-ups, medical emergencies, or long-term care, our tailored plans ensure access to Medicare and peace of mind, leveraging innovative technology.

Leadway One also comprises comprehensive insurance plans designed to step in where floods and thunderstorms have taken over – be it at homes, offices, industries, manufacturing, shops, farmlands, poultries, or fishponds. Leadway One’s single-box package is designed to help you with the health and financial tools that will help you beat the rains and the shenanigans of its co-travelers.

So, don’t let the uncertainties of the rainy season dampen your spirits. Let it rain, knowing that you have a reliable partner in the Leadway Group to shelter you from the storm. Stay assured and embrace life confidently, knowing that your health and well-being are safe with Leadway.

For more information on this, please visit https://leadwayhealth.com/ or scan the QR Code at the top right or call us on 012801051 or email Healthcare@leadway.com for professional advice.