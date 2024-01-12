The horse goes under the umbrella in part of Rivers State

The horse is the symbol of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) right from the days of Gana Kingibe. The umbrella is the symbol of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999. Now, the SDP was reinvented in Rivers State by one PDP and later APC stalwart, Magnus Abe.

Abe, a onetime senator, tried to be governor in Rivers State riding on a horse. He lost, or did he crash? Now, all those he loved seem to be in the right side of the APC in the Tinubu front. He seemed to regret the deviation to the SDP. Now, he abandoned the horse on Ogoni Road and jumped unto the broom.

His followers in the various local council areas in the state are now like sheep without shepherd. The ones in Onelga have chosen to hide under the umbrella.

Speaking on behalf of the group of defectors, the chairman of Rivers Voice of Freedom, Prince Orukwo Ugochukwu, clarified that the return of his members to PDP was done in good conscience, having carefully studied the blueprint and performance of the executive governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in the last seven months of his administration.

He maintained that the Rivers Voice of Freedom was Abe’s political strength in his governorship sojourn in 2023.

Orukwo maintained that this time, they would work harder for Fubara to accomplish more than his predecessors as well as win the 2027 general elections convincingly.

On his part, the host and leader of the Enforcers of Good Governance, Kingsley Ogu, reiterated the commitment of the group to the leadership of the executive governor and particularly applauded the goodwill remarks of Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in favour of the state governor. He said it would boost investors’ confidence in the state.

Ogu further called on political gladiators to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in Rivers State to harness the developmental drives of the governor.

On his part, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Isaac Umejuru, while receiving the defectors alongside Ward 8 chairman of the PDP, in ONELGA celebrated them for taking the bold step. Other stakeholders gave solidarity messages.