Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala under fire over visit to Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come under fire for pledging his support to President Bola Tinubu’s administration and showing willingness to return to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

This move has met with heavy criticism, especially as Bwala was the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, with Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate.

Bwala, who was a former member of the APC but defected to the PDP in the buildup to the 2023 general election, citing the ruling party’s same-faith presidential ticket as the reason for his exit, has now given hints to return following his visit to President Tinubu on Wednesday.

“I was doggedly committed to him (President Bola Tinubu). I told him today that ‘I am committing to play my part to support your administration’, and I have no apologies to anybody,” Bwala said.

Known for his critical stance against the ruling party and Tinubu’s administration, Bwala said in a tweet in 2022 that the human brain stops working after joining the APC.

“The human brain is unique and miraculous. It works and functions optically 24 hrs a day, 365 days a year until you join APC, then it stops working,” he said.

Bwala had also said in an interview with ChannelsTV in December 2023 that “Even if you give Tinubu 30 years, nothing will work.”.

The PDP chieftain stressed in his interview with State House correspondents that his support for President Tinubu’s administration was based on policy issues rather than personal grudges.

Reactions

Bwala’s commitment to work with Tinubu’s administration has been a subject of discussion for many social media users. While some netizens lauded him, describing the move as “homecoming,” many perceived him not to be a man of his word.

An X user, @Uyscutti, said, “The joy is pure. You surely missed home, APC, where you truly belong.”

Another user, @DChosen1one, said, “How did Atiku assemble a bunch (sic) of people with zero integrity around him that none of you could stand with him or share in his ideology? It’s obvious that you’re happy.”

“You speak from both sides of your mouth Bwala, you are as unstable as the sea. No serious-minded person should ever take you seriously. Ever!” @MissPearls said.

@IAmThatNaijaGuy took to his X handle and said, “Atiku’s circle comprised individuals like Daniel Bwala and Reno O’mockery, who lacked genuine belief in his vision. Their allegiance rested solely on personal gain, leaving them scrambling for alternative opportunities as Atiku ceased funding. They are both desperately looking for new gigs. I knew the PDP died the day they jettisoned their age-long tradition of zoning and allowed Peter Obi to leave the party.”